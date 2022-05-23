Primaries: Abubakar Aliyu wins PDP ticket for Gombe Central senatorial seat

A senatorial aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Aliyu, has been declared winner at the party’s primary election to represent Gombe Central senatorial seat of Gombe State.

The primaries took place in Kumo community, the headquarters of Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The Electoral Officer, Haruna Mamuda, declared Aliyu winner at the end of the exercise, after polling 59 votes to defeat two other candidates: Muhammadu Baba who polled three votes and Sen. Danjuma Goje who scored zero vote.

According to Mamuda, the total votes cast were 66 while four votes were invalid.

The electoral officer said the peaceful nature of the election showed that the PDP in the state was united ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Aliyu, while addressing newsmen, said the primaries showed that the party was united, adding that his victory was for both of them.

He stated that he would work with the other contestants to ensure victory for the PDP.

Asked if Senator Danjuma Goje whose name was listed as a contestant was same as Sen. Goje who currently represents Gombe Central under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garba Gwani, the Zonal Vice Chairman of PDP, Gombe Central confirmed that “it was the same Sen. Goje.”

Gwani confirmed that Goje was a contestant but “he didn’t show up and scored zero votes. He (Sen Goje) has membership with the PDP.”

Gombe South senatorial primaries, Anthony Siyako scored 59 votes to defeat Binta Bello who polled 57 votes.