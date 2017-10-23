Price of garri drops in Enugu

Price of garri, a staple in the country, has dropped by more than 60 per cent in Enugu within four months.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who conducted a market survey on the staple on Monday, observed that the price has gone down from as high as N1,250 to between N450 and N500 per paint bucket.

The paint bucket of four-litre is usually the standard measure for cereals in South East.

Many buyers, who came to purchase the staple in markets in Enugu, said they were happy as they could get white garri for N450 and yellow garri for N500.

A buyer, who spoke to NAN, said that they prayed the price could crash further, while another said it should continue at its current price.

The traders attributed the price crash to the current bumper harvest of cassava after many Nigerians had yielded the call to return to the farm.

A garri seller at Garki Market, Obioma Ukoh, said that many people went into cassava farming since last year and for that its price had drastically dropped.

Ukoh said: “I pray that people will continue to plant cassava, this way there will be no reason to buy it as high as N1, 250 again.’’

James Ugwu, a teacher in one of the secondary schools in Enugu, also said that the low price was as a result of bumper harvest of cassava this year.

Ugwu, who NAN met at Kenyatta Market, said that the price would not get higher anymore as everyone had learnt a lesson and many had gone back to farming.

A corps member, Ifeoma Ogbologu, who came for shopping at Akwata Market, said she was happy buying garri at the rate of N450, explaining that it was not easy when the price was N1,250.

NAN.