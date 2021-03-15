The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Monday, sealed four petrol stations in Katsina metropolis for selling product above government approved price.

Engr. Muhammad Abdulrahaman, Controller in charge of Katsina Field Office of DPR, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina.

Abdulrahaman stated that the stations were sealed following routine surveillance to the stations.

“We discover that the stations were selling petrol between N170 and N180 per litre as against the government rate of N162 to N165 per litre, therefore, we sealed off the stations.

“We received intelligence report on the way and manner these stations sell their products to members of the public at exorbitant rates,” he said.

Abdurahman said that some of the petrol stations were hoarding their products only to sell to ‘black’ marketers at night.

He also dismissed as untrue insinuations over the increment of pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“Let me dispel this rumour by some members of the public that government has increased the price of PMS (Petrol), this statement is false.”

The Controller said that the DPR in Katsina state was committed to ensuring that all filling stations dispensed their products in line with government approved pump price.

He pointed out that the sealed stations would be fined, adding that failure to pay the fines would lead to the revocation of their licenses to serve as deterrent to others.