PRESUGAT greets Tinubu, says post-election litigations unnecessary

The Presidential Support Group for Asiwaju Tinubu, PRESUGAT, has congratulated its national icon, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his resounding electoral victory in the just concluded February 25 Presidential election.

According to a press release signed by the group’s convener, ‘Lanre Ajegbomogun,a Lagos based animal health practitioner said Tinubu’s victory justified its pre-election mobilisation and campaign for the APC national leader saying the President-elect will surpass the expectations of Nigerians and offer the populace real dividends of democracy.

Ajegbomogun said, “We have confidence that Asiwaju would put Nigeria back on the economic right track that would benefit all Nigerians; a new era of good life. Tinubu has promised to revive the middle class back to our society.”

Ajegbomogun who is also the founder of Ekiti Youth Movement, thanked Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of the state for being the first state in Nigeria to give the APC Presidential candidate 100% in the February 25 Presidential election, also urged opposition politicians in the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party to accept electoral defeat and work together with Asiwaju to move Nigeria forward rather than dissipating energies and resources on wasteful court cases.

While thanking the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, described as a dedicated progressive politician for his action that gave victory to Tinubu in the oil rich state, PRESUGAT said they would continue to hold Wike in very high regard and urged him to build friendship across other regions of Nigeria using Asiwaju’s template.

Ajegbomogun also congratulated members of the group from the Northern and Southern parts of the country as well as those in diaspora for a job well done for ensuring the victory of Asiwaju in the Presidential election and called on the Nigerian government to protect and guard the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu jealously even as the inauguration day approaches. He further appealed to his members within Lagos to ensure the continuity of Gov BabaJide Olushola Sanwo-Olu premised on his performance.