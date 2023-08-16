Press week: Gov.  Bello pledges protection of Journalists’ rights, duties in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Wednesday said his administration would continue to promote Professionalism and protect the rights and duties of Journalists in the state.

The Governor gave the assurance during the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kogi Chapter’s 2023 Press Week and Book Launch.

Bello, who was represented by his information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, expressed satisfaction with the performances of Journalists working in Kogi.

“We will also ensure that the nexus between the need to inform and the rights to inform, which created Journalism, will continue to be advanced by my administration.

“This is because we have done a lot to ensure that the media in the state, especially the state-owned Broadcasting and Printing Press, are top notch today.

“The transmitter we have in the Radio Broadcasting Corporation is one of the best in the country and it was deliberately acquired for the benefit of our people,” he said.

He said that the book, “Media Development in Kogi State – 1991-2023”, is one book he would take a particular interest in going through its contents.

According to him, Bello is interested in the history of practice of journalism and how Journalists have made an impact in the growth and development of Kogi.

Earlier, Chief Chris Isiguzo, the NUJ National President, had said that the Kogi council Chairman, Alhaji Mimoh Jimoh, had demonstrated exceptional commitment and visionary leadership in positioning the council.

Isiguzo said that Momoh has ignited a new era of progress, peace and unity amongst Journalists and with the state government and other stakeholders in the state.

“The Chairman’s tenure has nurtured a more cohesive and vibrant union advocating for welfare and progress of Journalists in the state.

“As we applaud the achievements and launching of the book, let’s recommit ourselves to principles and novels of the profession of Journalism.

“Let’s embrace the pursuit of truth and relentless quest for transparency and accountability. Let’s honour the legacy of those who came before us by continuing to shape the narrative of our society with integrity, courage and dedication to excellence,” he said.

In his welcome address, Momoh thanked the state governor and his administration for giving Journalists practising in the state the opportunity to thrive and make their contributions to the development of the state.

The chairman, who described the book launch as a “precious legacy” he dreamt to bequeath to the state NUJ council, expressed gratitude to God that Journalism had greatly contributed to the growth of Kogi.

The press week witnessed the presentation of awards to six meritorious individuals, including Hannah Abraham, Provost, Kogi College of Nursing, Obangede, and Dr Arome Salifu, CEO African Youths Growth Foundation.