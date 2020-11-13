The planned arraignment of a senior government official, Aisha Shettima, was, on Friday, stalled over her absence in court.

Shettima, who is said to be a senior official at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is linked to alleged conspiracy, trespass and forgery case filed by the Commissioner of Police against former Zonal Manager, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Lugard Edegbe.

While Edegbe is the 1st defendant, Shettima is the 2nd defendant in the case before Magistrate Elizabeth Wonni of Court 18, Wuse Magistrate Court, Abuja.

It would be recalled that a businessman, Muhammad Bature, had, on February 5 while giving his evidence as star witness, accused Edegbe of plot to appropriate his land located at Sabon Lugbe area of Abuja.

Edegbe, a 59-year-old man, was said to have sold the plot of land measuring 2.7 hectares belonging to Bature to Shettima, who was said to be at large.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, Peter Amadi, Police Prosecutor from the Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, told the court that the matter was for trial continuation.

Amadi said Shettima, who had been at large, was incidentally rearrested on Thursday.

He, however, said in the spirit of new policing, she was not detained.

He said: “Our intention this morning was to amend the First Information Report ( FIRl to include Aisha Shettima who has been at large.

“She was rearrested yesterday by the investigation officer.

‘I have prepared the notice of arraignment and gave her this morning as the date for hearing.

“I also served her all the necessary materials and evidence we rely on. She signed all the documents.

“In the spirit of new policing, she was not detained.”

Amadi explained further that Shettima later called him on phone on Thursday night to inform him that she would not be available in court for the arraignment.

“At night, she called that she was given a new assignment in her office to Bauchi and I said her lawyer must appear to prove that she is ready for the trial,” he said.

The prosecutor also told the court that he was informed that Edegbe’s lawyer would not be coming to court due to health challenge.

On his part, Ian Solomon, who was Counsel to Shettima, told the court that though his client was not in court, she was on official assignment.

Magistrate Wonni, who commended the Nigerian Police for not detaining Shettima despite her arrest, adjourned the matter until December 9 for continuation of hearing.