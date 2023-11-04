Presidential yacht already delivered, but yet to be paid for – Ndume

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South), has revealed that the presidential yacht for which N5 billion was proposed for its purchase in the 2023 supplementary budget has since been delivered in anticipation for payment.

Ndume said this when he appeared as a guest on the AriseNews breakfast show: “The Morning Show,” on Friday.

He said: “We queried the amount budgeted for the yacht, but it was signed for a dollar rate, and the new rate isn’t favourable.

“The budget was predicated on about N435 (to a Dollar), and now it is over N800.

“The Navy also clarified that it is not a new budget.

“And even the House of Representatives moved the budget to the student loan.

“The deal for the yacht has been agreed, signed and delivered but not paid for.”