The Peoples Democratic Movement and its presidential candidate, Aminchi Habu on Wednesday withdrew their petition jointly filed to challenge the conduct of the February 3 presidential election and declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner.

Aliyu Lemu, Counsel for the petitioners, had moved a motion informing the five-man panel of justice about the resolve of his clients to withdraw their petition forthwith.

Lemu said the development hinge on his clients’ goodwill to prevent the president from further incurring expenses to defend himself in the tribunal.

He also said that the PDM and its candidate came to the realization of allowing the Buhari to concentrate in administering the country without additional litigation pressure.

He said: “While PDM said it was desirous of withdrawing its parts of the allegations that made up the petition, Habu is of the view that he has found an alternative means of seeking redress outside of the tribunal.

“In the circumstance, both parties are therefore urging the tribunal to dismiss the petition against all the respondents listed in the case.’’

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the petitioners had alleged unlawful exclusion from participating in the election despite been cleared by the electoral body to contest the election.

They specifically alleged that the party’s logo was not included in the ballot paper used in the election as required by law.

Yunus Usman, SAN, Counsel for INEC, Yusuf Ali, SAN, Counsel for Buhari, and Mrs Funke Adekoya, Counsel for All Progressive Congress did not raise objection on Lemu’s motion, but described the action as “legendary and nationalistic’’.

In the light of that, Justice Mohammed Garba, Chairman of the tribunal went ahead to order the dismissal of the petition.

NAN further reports that the president and APC are now to contend with the task of opening their defence against the Peoples Democratic Party and Hope Democratic Party as those two are likely to go to the wires.