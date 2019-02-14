Presidential rally: Lokpobiri lauds Bayelsa’s rousing reception for Buhari

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has commended Bayelsa people for the rousing reception they gave to President Muhammadu Buhari when he visited the state for his presidential rally.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that thousands of the All Progressives Congress supporters in the state trooped out to receive the president during the rally.

In a statement signed by George Oji, his Special Adviser on Media, Lokpobiri expressed appreciation to the people for the gesture.

He expressed optimism that Buhari would come out victorious in Saturday’s poll.

He appealed to the people of the state to vote massively for Buhari and all the APC candidates for the National Assembly poll.

The Minister urged the people to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and avoid any form of violent act during the polls.

He assured the people of adequate protection, saying that the security agencies were on red alert to guarantee peace during the election.

He underscored the need for Bayesla to return to the mainstream of the nation’s politics, in order to be able to attract more federal projects to the state.

The minister urged Gov. Seriake Dickson to give account of his stewardship.

According to him, the governor should explain to the people “what he did with the huge resources that accrued to the state in the past seven years”.

He described Bayelsa as one of the least developed states in the country, “in spite of the N1.3 trillion that accrued to the state from the Federal Government, excluding local government allocations and loans.”

Lokpobiri urged the people to evaluate the impact of Dickson’s administration in their various local communities to be able to vote wisely on Saturday.