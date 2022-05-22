Presidential Primary: Tinubu visits Delta, Edo, emphasizes on power, industrialisation

The ruling All Progressive Congress National Leader and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the weekend met with the APC delegates from Delta State in Asaba.

During the dialogue, Asiwaju Tinubu spoke about his policy agenda for the nation, pointing out as key areas, the power sector and its importance to industrialization, a productive economy and retaining talent.

Speaking on power, Asiwaju noted that “the size of the economy is restrained by the size and capacity of our power infrastructure, for it is the ability to generate and distribute electricity that powers industrial processes and lights our households throughout the day and into the night. Sufficient power generation not only brings light into the darkness but also illuminates the path leading from poverty to prosperity, from limited growth to an unprecedented acceleration in development.”

If elected president, Asiwaju promised to build on the current administration’s progress made in the sector.

He highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in plugging the gap between current power provision, and demand.

The APC leader also noted that bankable power infrastructure would contribute to encouraging Nigeria’s talented sons and daughters to return home from the diaspora.

APC leaders, pledging their support and that of the state’s delegates to the presidential aspirant, described Tinubu as a leader, politician par excellence, and the best aspirant in the presidential race.

Asiwaju thanked the delegates for their support. He noted that as he moves towards the party nomination, the general election and hopefully the governance of our beloved nation, he will continue to reach out and consult broadly.

His aim is to form an inclusive government that formulates the best policies and brings progressive good governance to the people.

The APC chairman in the state, Elder Sobotie, said Asíwájú was no stranger to Delta APC and pledged the support of the delegates for him.

The dialogue was attended by party leaders in the state including Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, former Labour and pro-democracy activist, Chief Frank Kokori, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Temi Harriman and frontline politician, Chief Paulinus Akpeki.

After the interaction session, Asiwaju paid a courtesy call on the Oba of Benin, Ewaure II Asiwaju before meeting with the party’s delegates in Benin city. Tinubu said the royal father is an institution of one of the greatest kingdoms in Africa, with a rich and illustrious heritage.

“My courtesy call on you is a cal of respect and tradition. I have come to seek your prayers and blessing for my presidential aspiration before going on to meet with APC delegates in your kingdom” he said.

His royal majesty the oba prayed for Tinubu, describing him as a household name in Nigeria’s politics with an impressive track record as a private sector businessman, governor of Lagos and a proven democrat.

In his meeting with the Edo delegates of the party, Asiwaju promised them transformational leadership. The delegates in return declared their support and endorsement for him.

Joining Asiwaju Tinubu on the trip were former governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima; TETfund Chairman, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

In his remarks, Senator Shettima lauded Asiwaju as ‘the best amongst leaders,’ an illuminary that has been a permanent feature of Nigeria’s politics and development since 1992, saying that his understanding of Nigeria’s politics and the economic challenges are almost unparalleled.