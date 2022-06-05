Presidential Primary:  Tinubu Support Group urges delegates to vote for future of Nigeria

The Ondo State Network for Tinubu has called on national delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to use their votes wisely by voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge the presidential candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The call is contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator of the group, Femi Adekanbi, Sunday in Akure, the State’s capital.

Adekanbi said that Tinubu would work towards creating a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria, surpassing even the dreams of the country’s founding-fathers.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is the most qualified. At this stage in our nation’s history, we need a unifier and someone imbued with rich ideas, and strategies to fix the nation’s battered economy and unite the people. He perfectly fits the bill,” he said.

He appealed to the party’s delegates to shun monetary inducement and vote for Tinubu.

The group’s coordinator added that the nation was at a critical junction in history, which required patriots and citizens to choose wisely who would take them beyond 2023.

Adekanmbi said the nation needed a president, who could put the country together, irrespective of its religion and ethnic background.

“Asiwaju is extremely intelligent and one thing I can assure Nigerians, if Asiwaju is voted, from his first day in office, is to hit the ground running,” he said.