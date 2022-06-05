Presidential Primary: Group hails APC governors on southern region resolution 

A group, the Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria has hailed the resolution of the 11 ruling APC Governors from the Northern Region to zone its presidential candidate to southern region in line with the agreement of the founding fathers of the party.

The group made the commendation in a press statement signed by its, President General, Sheikh Abd Rasheed Mayaleke, Secretary General, Prof. Olaiya Abideen and Publicity Secretary, Bar. AbdulGaniyu Olaide Ezra.

It would be recalled that the group has been calling to this path for sometime commending the Governors to have listened to the voice of reasoning.

The organization said it is indebted to President Muhammadu Buhari, who not only created enabling environment for the resolution of the controversy, but also went ahead to endorse the resolution of the Northern Governors position in the overall interest of unity, peaceful, mutual trust and progress of our Nation.

“We acknowledge this courageous stance for equity and moral rectitude. We applaud the zeal and determination of all the stakeholders to engage realistically and honestly. We salute this uncommon resolve to confront issues militating against the march towards nationhood and ultimate greatness.

“By this gesture, we are convinced that the ascendant march towards stability, progress and prosperity is not truncated by selfish or parochial interests.

“We congratulate Governor, Abubakar Badaru, for his exemplary conduct. Posterity will remember him for good. All the stakeholders that intervene at one point or the other behind the scene are well appreciated, special mention must be made of the leader of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and leadership role of Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria in this regard” the group stated.

It said while it is looking forward to emergence of the best contributor and most competent candidate from the Southwest, it wished the party a hitch-free Convention as scheduled for this week.