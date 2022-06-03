Presidential Primary: Gov. Abiodun carpets Tinubu, says his office ‘not family inheritance’

Barely 24 hours after the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s outburst, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has responded to the former Lagos State Governor, saying he is not an “emperor” and his present office is “not a family inheritance”.

Governor Abiodun’s charging reply was provoked by Tinubu’s revelation Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital city, while speaking at a meeting with delegates of the APC, revealing that without his support, Abiodun would not have become governor.

“That one (referring to Abiodun) that is sitting down here, could he have become governor without me? We were all in the stadium where they tore all the posters. Even with the candidacy of the party, they didn’t want to give it to him,” Tinubu said in Yoruba.

“It’s been over 25 years that I have been serving them. This one sitting at my back, Dapo, could he have become a governor if not for me.”

In reply Friday, Governor Abiodun said he was not an emperor and the position he “holds is not a family inheritance”.

The governor said he would not abandon the promise he made to the people of the state, adding that he would continue to be fair and just in his dealings.

“I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance.

“I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself”.