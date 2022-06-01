APC chieftain warns Buhari on dangers linked with plan to pick successor

The appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari to the ruling All Progressives Congress Governors to be allowed to choose his successor has been described as too risky a move, in both and long terms for the survival of the party and growth of the country’s democracy.

A chieftain of the APC in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Salihu Lukman, raised the concern in an open letter to the President.

While referring to justification by Buhari of a successful two-term governors being given free hand to pick their successors, the APC stalwart noted that the evident poor relationship between predecessors and successor governors are largely a product of poorly instituted political succession arrangement in the country, which is impulsive and imposing, warning that it would be “risky” for President Buhari to adopt the same succession framework as it could erode all his lifelong achievements “as someone who contribute a lot to strengthen Nigerian democracy”.

The letter of the National Vice Chairman of the APC was prompted by the President’s request Tuesday at a consultative Forum in Abuja that the APC Governors and other stakeholders within the party should give him the soft landing to announce his preferred aspirant.

“Perhaps, it is important to emphasize that your contribution towards strengthening Nigerian democracy should not be reduced to your emergence as the elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2015. Your most important contribution has to do with the leadership role you played in facilitating the merger negotiations of opposition parties, which produced the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 and eventually also providing the highly inspirationally measured leadership, which defeated the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

“As President of the Federal Republic and leader of APC, you have continued to provide that measured leadership, which has been largely responsible for our electoral victories since 2015. More than anytime, at this point, when you will not be on the ballot in 2023, your measured leadership will be much more required to guarantee us sustained electoral victory” the letter stated.

Lukman recalled the botched third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and how it eventually eroded all his achievements as a leader, noting that it was necessary to caution against any transition initiative that risked being unpopular.

The chieftain who is the National Vice Chairman of the APC, warned that any initiative that potentially took away the rights of party members to elect candidates would “potentially mobilize Nigerians against the party and rubbish Mr. President”, recalling this was the case in 2007, which eventually pushed the PDP into wholescale rigging mode such that elections results were announced even before counting processes were concluded.

“It was so bad that even late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who was the main beneficiary had to acknowledge that it was a bad case” Lukman stressed.

The letter noted that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) today, is more desperate now to return to power, advising that the ruling APC must do everything possible to take the upper moral standing.

He said: “Already, the PDP has oriented its 2023 campaigns based on lies and deceits. For instance, although it is very convenient for them to complain about the sharp divisions that exist in the country today and heap the blame on APC, by the way they went about nominating their Presidential candidate, they took Nigerians for granted and ignored every reality facing the country. Outside weeping every sentiment against the APC, they completely fail to outline any proposal in terms of how they want to unite Nigerians.