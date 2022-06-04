Presidential Primary: Amaechi, Tinubu, Osinbajo, Lawan, others make cleared APC aspirants list

The Screening Committee, headed by a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has submitted its report to the National Chairman of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday.

In the report, part of which was sighted by The Eagle Online Saturday, the Committee recommended 13 names for the primaries scheduled for June 6 to 8, 2022.

It listed the aspirants in alphabetical order. They are: Abubakar Badaru, Akpabio Godswill Obot, Amaechi Chibuike Rotimi, Amosun Ibikunle, Bello Yahaya, Fayemi John Kayode and Jack-Rich Tein.

Others recommended were: Lawan Ahmed, Nwajiuba Chukwuemeka Uwaezuoke, Onu Christopher, Osinbajo Yemi, Tinubu Asiwaju Ahmed Bola and Umahi Nweze David.

Following this, 10 of the 23 aspirants screened were not recommended for the party’s presidential primary.

They are Rochas Okorocha, Tunde Bakare, Ben Ayade, Sani Yerima, Ken Nnamani, Ikeobasi Mokelu, Dimeji Bankole, Felix Nicholas, Robert Borrofice and Uju Ken Ohanenye.