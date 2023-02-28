Presidential polls: How candidates stand, INEC set to resume collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed 11am on Tuesday (today) to resume the collation of results for the presidential election it conducted on Saturday in Nigeria.

But before it rose on Monday, the commission had officially announced results from 14 states that were available.

So far, the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party, Peter Obi, were the frontrunners.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had won in only one State: Kano.

For the APC, it has won Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara and Jigawa States.

For the PDP, it has in its kitty Akwa Ibom, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina and Osun States.

Labour Party has so far won in Lagos, Enugu and Nasarawa States.

According to the results as presented at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, Tinubu has 4,105,663, Abubakar 3,052,625 votes, and Obi 1,643,069 votes.

From the results collated so far, there are however fears that none of the leading candidates will make the required spread of 25 per cent across no fewer than 24 states to emerge winner.

Results so far

Ekiti State

APC: 201,494

PDP: 89,554

LP: 11,397

NNPP: 264

Kwara State

APC: 263,572

PDP: 136,909

LP: 31,166

NNPP: 3,141

Osun State

APC: 343,945

PDP: 354,366

LP: 23,283

NNPP: 713

Ondo State

APC: 369,924

LP: 47,350

NNPP: 930

PDP: 115,463

Ogun State

APC: 341,554

LP: 84,829

NNPP: 2,200

PDP: 123,831

Yobe State

APC: 151,459

LP: 2,406

NNPP: 18,270

PDP: 198,567

Enugu State

APC: 4,772

LP: 428,640

NNPP: 1,808

PDP: 15,749

Lagos State

APC: 572,606

LP: 582,454

NNPP: 8,442

PDP: 75,750

Gombe state

APC: 146,977

LP: 26,160

NNPP: 10,520

PDP: 319,123

Jigawa State

APC: 421,390

LP: 1,889

NNPP: 98,234

PDP: 386,587

Adamawa State

APC: 182,881

LP: 105,648

NNPP: 8,006

PDP: 417,611

Katsina State

APC: 482,283

LP: 6,376

NNPP: 69,386

PDP: 489,045

Nasarawa State

APC: 172,922

LP: 191,361

NNPP: 12,715

PDP: 147,093.