Presidential polls: How candidates stand, INEC set to resume collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed 11am on Tuesday (today) to resume the collation of results for the presidential election it conducted on Saturday in Nigeria.
But before it rose on Monday, the commission had officially announced results from 14 states that were available.
So far, the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party, Peter Obi, were the frontrunners.
The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had won in only one State: Kano.
For the APC, it has won Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara and Jigawa States.
For the PDP, it has in its kitty Akwa Ibom, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina and Osun States.
Labour Party has so far won in Lagos, Enugu and Nasarawa States.
According to the results as presented at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, Tinubu has 4,105,663, Abubakar 3,052,625 votes, and Obi 1,643,069 votes.
From the results collated so far, there are however fears that none of the leading candidates will make the required spread of 25 per cent across no fewer than 24 states to emerge winner.
Results so far
Ekiti State
APC: 201,494
PDP: 89,554
LP: 11,397
NNPP: 264
Kwara State
APC: 263,572
PDP: 136,909
LP: 31,166
NNPP: 3,141
Osun State
APC: 343,945
PDP: 354,366
LP: 23,283
NNPP: 713
Ondo State
APC: 369,924
LP: 47,350
NNPP: 930
PDP: 115,463
Ogun State
APC: 341,554
LP: 84,829
NNPP: 2,200
PDP: 123,831
Yobe State
APC: 151,459
LP: 2,406
NNPP: 18,270
PDP: 198,567
Enugu State
APC: 4,772
LP: 428,640
NNPP: 1,808
PDP: 15,749
Lagos State
APC: 572,606
LP: 582,454
NNPP: 8,442
PDP: 75,750
Gombe state
APC: 146,977
LP: 26,160
NNPP: 10,520
PDP: 319,123
Jigawa State
APC: 421,390
LP: 1,889
NNPP: 98,234
PDP: 386,587
Adamawa State
APC: 182,881
LP: 105,648
NNPP: 8,006
PDP: 417,611
Katsina State
APC: 482,283
LP: 6,376
NNPP: 69,386
PDP: 489,045
Nasarawa State
APC: 172,922
LP: 191,361
NNPP: 12,715
PDP: 147,093.