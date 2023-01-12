Presidential poll: SDP speaks on reported alliance with APC, others

The Social Democratic Party on Thursday said that it was not in alliance talks with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming polls or any of the political parties as being alleged.

The party insisted that its presidential candidate, Prince Adebayo Adebayo, “is all out to win the forthcoming election”.

The National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, declared that those behind the fake news were out to confuse the members of the public.

Reacting to a statement credited to a former member of the party, who had claimed that the SDP would adopt the APC candidate in the presidential poll, Aiyenigba urged the members of the public to disregard the falsehood.

Aiyenigba said: “The attention of the leadership of the SDP has been called to some dishonest and illegitimate publications by one Alfa Mohammed who had claimed he was speaking on behalf of our great party, and purportedly with respect to the party’s presidential candidate and collaboration with other political parties.

“But SDP disowns Mohammed and insists that he is on his own.

“As a matter of fact, Alfa Mohammed is a complete persona non-grata in the Social Democratic Party.

“He is a compulsive impostor and fabricator of falsehood.

“The party had in the past put a disclaimer on this same man, a former member of the party, when it was first discovered that he was fond of concocting spurious, sometimes fraudulent, and unfounded reports and stories.”

This came just as presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), on Thursday stormed the National Secretariat of the SDP in Abuja and expressed readiness to enter into alliance with other political parties in the presidential race in national interest.

He said that he came around to solidarise with the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, for the god work he was doing in the party.

While noting that cross fertilisation of ideas between parties was necessary at this moment, he said that there was nothing wrong in parties coming together to work for the development of the country.

Al-Mustapha said: “Numerous ideas exist across parties.

“It might be strange to you seeing a candidate from a party coming to another party at such a critical time of elections.

“We’re introducing something new this time around.

“The fact that I belong to AA doesn’t mean I cannot go to another party.

“I have visited visited leaders of a party that is unique.

“I am from a unique party.

“You may not be surprised to see me in another party’s headquarters tomorrow.

“We should be light hearted and be broadminded.”

Responding, Gabam decried the security challenges and poor state of the economy, saying that the present government had done next to nothing to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Noting that Nigeria “is trapped right now”, he said the country needs the younger generation who have the capacity, dexterity and capability to drive a new thinking and generate the idea on how to move forward.

Gabam said: “The country is stranded somehow, so we need a collection of people who have the determination to look beyond their immediate political party, look at the larger Nigeria to drive.

“So basically his visit here is not about joining SDP, but about fraternity between us, sharing ideas.

“How do we work together?

“How do we strengthen our common understanding in building a modern nation called Nigeria?

“Basically, that is why I and Al-Mustapha have been friends for years.”