Presidential poll: Buhari didn’t confer any advantage on APC — Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not confer any advantage on his ruling All Progressives Congress during the February 25 presidential election.

He said this after the Federal Executive Council when he spoke with State House Correspondents on Wednesday.

Mohammed, after the meeting presided over Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, made the clarifications of his comments during a recent official trip to the United States of America.

He said: “I went to the US to balance the skewed report about the just concluded elections.

“And everywhere I went, I said very unambiguously that the last general election in Nigeria are the most transparent.

“It was the freest and the most authentic Nigeria had ever held.

“And that is despite the effort of the opposition to delegitimise the election.

“And I put forward my position there that the two reasons the election was the best was one.

“That the introduction of technology, especially the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, made it pretty difficult for anybody to do the usual things before like over-voting, stuffing of ballot boxes and the likes because once it takes your biometrics.

“You cannot vote twice.”

Mohammed said more so the President promised that he would provide a level playing ground, which he did.

He said: “The first instance was that the President did not confer any advantage on his ruling party.

“And that why as far as he was concerned, he would rather lose the election than win at all cost.

“And the result showed it.”

Mohammed said the President lost in his own state, Katsina, in the presidential election.

He said it had never happened in Nigeria before – for a sitting president to lose election in his own state.

The Minister said he told his audience in the US that the President prevented the use of security agencies to rig elections.

He said the last election was largely the least violent in the history of Nigeria.