The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has sealed off suspicious assets and property belonging to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, located in Warri and Asaba, both in Delta State, and Lagos State.

The Presidential Panel carried out the action on the premise of last week’s ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which ordered an interim forfeiture of property.

Nwaoboshi represents Delta North Senatorial District.

Ruling in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/18 filed by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property on behalf of the Federal Government, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo also placed a post-no-debit order on 22 bank accounts linked to Nwaoboshi.

The embattled lawmaker was recently referred to the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel led by Chief Okoi Obono-Obla for allegedly making false assets declaration in his Form CCB1 submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

According to the ruling, 14 properties and 22 bank accounts linked to the senator are to be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

Aside sealing off the properties, the Panel also wrote to several banks, including Zenith International Bank Plc, United Bank of Africa, Sterling Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, to block Senator Nwaoboshi from operating multiple accounts maintained by him in these banks pursuant to the Order of the Interim forfeiture given by the Court.

Some of the properties sealed by the Presidential Panel included: Summing Electrical Company located at Asagba along Asaba Airport Road, Asaba, Delta State; PON filling station along Asaba Airport Road, Asaba, Delta State, and a Multibillion Naira Estate under construction at Maryam Babangida Road, Asaba, Delta State.

Others are: Cartage Cinema located at Okpana Road beside Rain Oil Petrol Station, Asaba, Delta State; Newbridge filling Station along Airport Road, Warri, Delta State; and a house at 8, Monu Olanrewaju Crescent, GRA, Asaba, Delta State.

Senators Nwaoboshi’s properties sealed in Lagos are Guinea House, 27, Marina Road, Apapa: and multi-billion building at 41, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos.

In Abuja, House 25, 6932 Road, Adban Estate, Gwarimpa; and Plot 3011B, Kuranakh Close, Maitama were sealed.

Also, a number of plots of land were also sealed by the Panel.