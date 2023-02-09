Presidential election: Twitter critic berates PSquare over comments about colleague, Seun Kuti

Popular Twitter critic, Daniel Regha berated Singer, Mr P of PSquare for saying Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti is popular because of his later father, Fela Kuti.

According to the social media commentator, Mr P is way below Seun in the world of music.

Regha berated Mr P over his claims that Seun Kuti would be insignificant if it weren’t for his legendary Afrobeat father’s name.

He tagged Peter Okoye silly for attempting to put down a fellow artiste especially one above his pedigree musically.

“Seun Kuti is one of the best artistes in Nigeria, with or without his father’s name, he would’ve still excelled globally.

“Peter Okoye is silly for trying to berate a fellow artiste, he’s nowhere near Kuti’s level.

“It’s OK to disagree, but do it respectfully & lead by example.”

Trouble started when Kuti hit the latter PSquare over their sudden love for the suffering masses and desire for a working system in the country.

He also argued with the PSquare brothers, while emphasising Mr P had no right to tell the people who to vote for, claiming they had wined and dined with the rich men and politicians that have continued to create hardship for the common man.

Reacting in a series of Twitter posts, which has eight parts, Mr P tagged Seun Kuti as frustrated, urging him to pray to his deity to take away the bitterness from his heart and change his life situation.

He said Seun Kuti would be an unknown entity if it were not for his iconic dad, noting he and his brother have worked hard to imprint their names in the sands of time.

Mr P advised Kuti to learn decorum from his nephew Made Kuti and leave other people ready to campaign for their preferred presidential candidate alone.

Kuti also took a swipe at Mr P for throwing shades at him online instead of engaging him in a political debate that would elevate their followers’ consciousness about politics.

He bemoaned the pop singer for deriding him using his late father and nephew.

He blasted the entire Okoye family for fighting and ridiculing themselves online.

He said: “Why not call me out for political debate? Let’s discuss political debate and elevate the consciousness of our followers. Instead you begin to throw shades online. Your family be like him family wey dem disgrace themselves online?

“Dey fight, dey throw….dey use my own father and my nephew. Why you no use your own nephew talk to me, abi your own brother.

”Are you not proud of yourselves? After una don disgrace una whole family online finish. Yab yab unaselves. Throw una selves anyhow because of money. Senior brother, twin brother, everybody insult una lives, throw everything. You’re now using my own family to talk to me. That Made is well-behaved. Why didn’t you too copy Made when you were disgracing yourselves, Mugu!

“After you have played for Buhari in 2015.

“You think they didn’t reach out to us too during that time? But we know how to say, ‘No’. Because no be everything we dey chop.

“And let me tell you people something. In this country, until we as a people learn how to sacrifice the things wey we dey ‘chop’.

“Na that thing wey we dey chop naim dey f*ck us up. Naim dey diminish us.”

Rudeboy responded: “E be like I go start to dey smoke dis Igbo ohh” and accompanied the post with laughing emojis.