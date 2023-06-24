Presidential election petition: Peter Obi, Labour Party close case

Peter Obi and his Labour Party on Friday closed their petition before the Presidential Election Petition Court challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Obi and LP are complainants in the petition marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023, challenging the February 25, 2023 poll.

Respondents in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission, Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress.

The petitioners were given 21 days to prove their case against the respondents before the court.

They told the court that they would call 50 witnesses to prove their case, but as they were closing on Friday, they had called only 13 witnesses.

Earlier, Counsel to the petitioners, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), informed the court that their 12th witness, Yunusa Tanko, was in court to be cross examined by the respondents.

Counsel to the respondents are Kemi Pinhero (SAN) for INEC, Wole Olanipakun (SAN) for Tinubu and Shettima, while Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) represented APC.

The 12th witness, a member of the LP Situation Room, testified with some documents tendered through him.

Being cross examined by INEC, Tanko told the court that the results given to them were mutilated and not readable.

When asked by Olanipekun how many party agents his party had during the election, he said over 130,000, while there were 176,974 polling units through the federation.

Tanko was also asked what he wanted the court to do with the 12 states where LP won and what would happen to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was declared second.

He said that he was challenging the entire results of the election because after four months of the election, the results are still being downloaded from the IreV.

When asked by Fagbemi on why he did not provide the number of unlawful votes, he claimed that their expert had already given evidence on the number of disputed votes.

The respondents tendered through the witness judgments of Federal High Court, with FHC/ABJ/1454/2022, delivered on January 23, 2023, concerning LP vs INEC.

Tendered also was a SC/CV/501/2023, Supreme Court judgment delivered on May 26, 2023 between PDP and INEC with three others.

The petitioners objected to the admissibility of the documents and reserved their reason in their final written addresses.

The court however admitted and marked the documents as exhibits.

Peter Yari, PW 13, an adhoc staff of INEC, also gave his evidence.

Uzoukwu after the testimony of PW13, informed the court that they are closing their case.

The respondents prayed the court to give them till next week to go home and celebrate the Sallah with their families and come back by July 3 to open their case.

The five-member panel presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until July 3 for the respondents to open their case.