Presidential election now a spiritual battle – Pastor Enenche

The General Overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Pastor Paul Enenche, has said the battle for who emerges the president of Nigeria in the upcoming presidential election has gone from the physical to the spiritual.

Enenche made this known on Sunday during the church’s January 2023 combined service at Glory Dome in Abuja.

He urged his church members to collect their Permanent Voters Cards and also encourage others to do so in order to vote during the election.

He said: “Call your family members and tell them, if they vote for killers, God will judge them.

“I say again, if they vote for terrorists and their sponsors, Jihadists, God will judge them.

“Because for some of them in the villages, they don’t know what is going on because they are not on social media.

“Nigeria is at a junction where the forces of destruction want to tear it apart, but I tell you that this nation shall fulfill the agenda of God.

“Call your family members and tell them who to vote for, and how to vote.

“I am saying this because the matter of the election now is no longer physical, it has gone spiritual.

“It is the soul of the nation and the destiny of the church of Jesus in Nigeria.

“The destiny of Christians is at stake here so don’t you watch it and keep quiet.

“I want everybody to speak out and tell others what to do.”

—