Presidential delegation to visit Kano for two key events 

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kano for the marriage of his son, Yusuf Buhari, to Zahra Bayero, the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano State on Friday, the President has dispatched a high level delegation to be led by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The Presidential delegation, including the Ministers of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu will stay back after the wedding, to represent the President at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi the following day, Saturday.