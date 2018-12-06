Presidential Committee donates over N300m relief materials to flood victims

The Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation has donated relief materials worth over N300 million to victims of 2018 flood disaster across the country.

A member of PCFRR, John Owoicho, disclosed this while handling over some relief materials to the National Emergency Management Agency Zonal Office in Enugu on Thursday.

Owoicho said that the over N300 million worth of relief materials meant for the 2018 flood victims had been distributed to NEMA Zonal Offices in the six geo-political zones of the country.

He noted that distribution of the relief materials to the six NEMA zonal offices started since Monday saying that NEMA would then do the onward distribution to disaster victims in their various communities.

He noted that the PCFRR donated seven items to the NEMA Zonal office in Enugu, saying that six of the items are edibles and one of them non-edible.

He said: “What the PCFRR is doing is to show empathy to our sisters and brothers directly affected by the flooding that had cost them so much.

“These relief materials might not be enough but it is meant to assist them to shoulder the burden of the losses they had incurred in the flooding disaster.”

Receiving the items, the Director – General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, had expressed appreciation to the presidential committee for the gesture.

Maihaja, who was represented by its South East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Walson Ibarakumo, assured the committee that the items would be transparently distributed to the affected victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that relief items included 159 bags of granulated sugar; 1427 bags of 50kg cement and 3,337 bags of tactic whole wheat meal.

Others are 167 bags of 500 grams of salt; 661 cartons of spices; 661 cartons of 200 grams of spaghetti and 661 cartons of macaroni.