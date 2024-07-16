Presidential aide seeks medicare for students injured in Plateau building collapse

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students’ Engagements, Sunday Asefon, has solicited for more intensive medicare for students, who sustained varying degrees of injuries during the school collapse in Jos, Plateau State capital.

Asefon, during the solidarity visit, remembered those who lost their lives in the highly devastating school building collapse, describing their sudden departure as saddening and mournful.

According to reports, no fewer than 22 deaths and 132 injured were recorded during the recent sudden building collapse at the primary and secondary school academy at Busa- Buji community, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Asefon, in a statement released on Tuesday, said he visited the survivors where they were receiving treatments, like the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, Bingham University Teaching Hospital, and Our Lady of Apostles Hospital.

While engaging the Chief Medical Directors of the hospitals, Asefon appealed to the staff of the medical facilities to put up their best professional skills and rescue those who sustained severe injuries in order not to increase the death tally.

He said, “On Monday, I visited Saint Academy Jos, the scene of the Jos school building collapse that left many students dead and several persons injured

“I also visited the hospitals where the survivors were receiving treatments among which are, Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos, Bingham University Teaching Hospital, and Our Lady of Apostles Hospital.

“The kernel of my visit was to ascertain the progress made and solicit for good medical attention for them so that the deaths won’t increase further.

“I met all the Chief Medical Directors of the hospitals to discuss the progress of the treatments, as well as the Plateau State commissioner for secondary education.

“It’s my prayer that God grants the departed souls eternal rest and quick recovery for all those hospitalized.”

