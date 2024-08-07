Presidential aide faults Atiku’s warning to security agencies

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, has faulted former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for warning security agencies against using lethal force against looters and arsonists.

The presidential aide made his position on an earlier statement by Abubakar known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Onanuga said: “This evening tweeted the absurd: he warned security agencies against using lethal force against looters and arsonists who masqueraded as protesters.”

He said as a statesman, Abubakar’s warning ought to be to the looting mob in Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and Jigawa States, who hijacked what was advertised by organisers as a peaceful protest.

He said the security forces had remained professional, even-handed, and observed every restraint in the face of extreme provocation by the rioters.

Onanuga said: “We are surprised that Alhaji Atiku is still relying on Section 40 of our constitution (as amended) to justify a protest that is now clearly a riot, a rampage in some parts of the country.

“Section 45 of the constitution says the right of assembly and the right of freedom of expression are not absolute.

“They can be abridged and fettered in the interest of public peace, public safety, law, and order.”

The presidential aide said the Service Chiefs reiterated the rights of Nigerians to protest and gather freely, adding: “They, however, reinforced their constitutional duty, today, when they said they cannot sit by idly and watch hoodlums destroy the country and its democracy.

“The Service Chiefs and the officers and men of our security outfits should be commended for their patriotic duty to our country.

“As a supporter and enabler of the destructive ‘protests,’ Alhaji Atiku certainly wants the sinister protest to continue i spite of the red signals from the streets.”

Onanuga said a tweet that condoned the destruction of private and public property and investments of citizens was unbecoming of a former vice president.

He said Abubakar ought to have risen above the sentiment he expressed and put the country’s stability ahead of whatever advantages he hoped to reap from the insurrection on the streets.

He said: “We encourage Alhaji Atiku to borrow a leaf from opposition figures in United Kingdom, who have rallied behind the government to condemn the ongoing riots in UK.

“They called for the arrest and prosecution of those behind the wanton destruction of public and private assets.

“Such nationalistic temperament as displayed by opposition figures like Rishi Sunak, the immediate-past Prime Minister of UK is expected of Alhaji Atiku.”

