President Tinubu’s speech of compassion, unity, leadership, and direction, by Fredrick Nwabufo 

Throughout history, great speeches have effectuated great change. Former United States President John F. Kennedy set the tone for a new America with the ‘New Frontier Address’; Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, and other exceptional leaders stirred consciences, evoked national allegiance, and rallied the people not only by the artistry of their words, but also by the candour and courage of their individuality.

President Bola Tinubu sits in the pantheon of such great leaders who have shown rare honesty, courage, and purpose, especially through a vagarious time.

The President addressed the nation today, August 4, 2024, on the backdrop of the nationwide protests, with a surfeit of compassion and empathy, yet showed great strength and leadership as the Commander-in-Chief.

As Consoler-in-Chief, President Tinubu appealed to all Nigerians to keep the peace, acknowledging their concerns. He condoled with bereaved families, the injured, and all those who have lost property to the recent violence in some parts of the country.

As Chief Advocate of National Unity, President Tinubu warned against divisive rhetoric, declaring that ethnic and religious bigotry has no place in the new Nigeria he envisions and is forging.

As a leader attuned to the needs and concerns of his people, the President reeled out the interventions of his administration across sectors to include: N45.6 billion processed for payment to students and their respective institutions under the Student Loan Scheme — with an additional N50 billion each to be released for NELFUND and the Consumer Credit Corporation: $620 million secured under the Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDiCE) – a programme to empower young people; over N570 billion released to the 36 states to facilitate critical subsistence support to their citizens; the exponentially reviewed national minimum wage of N70,000; suspension of import duties on rice, wheat, maize, sorghum, drugs, and other pharmaceutical and medical supplies for six months to drive down the prices, and many other interventions.

As Chief Economist of the nation, the President stated that the nation’s economy was on the path of recovery as vibrancy is returning to critical sectors. The coast is clear, the direction certain, and the horizon coruscating with fetching possibilities.

As Chief Architect, the President outlined the essentiality of the ongoing Renewed Hope City and Estate project, which will provide housing for many Nigerians across states and geopolitical zones.

As Commander-in-Chief, President Tinubu emphasized that his administration remains resolute in maintaining law and order, condemning the spasmodic acts of arson and violence.

As Statesman, the President pledged to always keep his ears open to the yearnings of citizens.

Fredrick Nwabufo is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement

