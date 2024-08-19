President Tinubu travels to France on Monday

President Bola Tinubu will embark on a trip to France on Monday.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.
According to Ngelale, the President will be departing for France from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday.
He said Tinubu “will return to the country after his brief work stay in France”.