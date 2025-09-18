President Tinubu to visit Kaduna State + Itinerary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Friday (tomorrow) for Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the announcement in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu will attend the wedding ceremony between Nasirudeen Yari and Safiyya Shehu Idris during the visit.

Nasirudeen is the son of the representative of Zamfara West Senatorial District, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari.

President Tinubu will also pay a courtesy visit to Aisha, the widow of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, at the family residence in Kaduna.

He will return to Abuja on the same day after the visit.

