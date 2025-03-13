President Tinubu to Lagos lawmakers: Let Obasa be

President Bola Tinubu has told lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly to let their impeached and reinstated Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, be, Vanguard News is reporting.

The President, according to the newspaper, stated this position when he met with the lawmakers at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

As reported earlier by The Eagle Online on Wednesday, Tinubu met with the lawmakers following the crisis that had been rocking the Assembly since January 13, 2025 when Obasa was impeached in his absence as speaker.

Speaking with Vanguard News after the meeting on Wednesday, one of the lawmakers said: “Obasa is staying and we have no choice but to obey the President.

“The meeting was more of a family meeting.”

When asked whether the President reprimanded the anti-Obasa lawmakers for impeaching him, the source said: “No, it was more of a family matter.

“Mr. President condemned his (Obasa’s) actions not to parley with us.

“He, however, said that since we did not carry him (Tinubu) along, and it was only Obasa that came to report the matter to him, he had no choice but to support him (Obasa).

“He also warned him (Obasa) that if there were any future complaints from any quarters, he would be gone.

“The President said he should let peace reign; and so based on that, we have accepted.”

On the pending matter in court, the source said: “The President has instructed him to withdraw it.”

