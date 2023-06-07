President Tinubu swears in new SGF

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akume, a former governor of Benue, was appointed on Friday to handle administrative organisation of the new government.

The new SGF, who is taking over from Boss Mustapha, took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office.

The brief event witnessed the attendance of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmed Lawan as well as some serving and former governors.

The governors include AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Father Hyacinth Alia of Benue and former governor of Nasarawa, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Regina Akume also attended the event.

Akume was the former minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023.

The new SGF was the Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2019.

He was also the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015.