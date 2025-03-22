President Tinubu rejoices with Senator Adighije at 80

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Senator Chris Iheanyichukwu Adighije, his longtime friend, on his 80th birthday today.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on Saturday in a statement he issued.

Senator Adighije is a respected politician, scholar, and administrator.

Pa Adighije has a long, meritorious record of service.

He represented Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2003 to 2007 and served as Federal Commissioner for Abia State at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) from 2010 to 2015.

In July 2020, he was appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council at the Federal University of Lokoja.

President Tinubu celebrates the distinguished statesman and commended his dedication to nation-building and promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence

The President extolled Senator Adighije’s diligence and resourcefulness, stating that these fine qualities were evident in his varied positions over the decades.

He wishes the elder statesman many more years of good health and happiness on this momentous occasion.

