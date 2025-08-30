President Tinubu rejoices with Gov. Okpebholo at 55

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on his 55th birthday, describing him as a committed democrat dedicated to serving his people.

The congratulatory message was made public by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Saturday.

Onanuga said President Tinubu extolled Okpebholo’s devotion to good governance and the welfare of his people, especially at the grassroots, noting that his leadership reflects a strong sense of responsibility and an uncommon bond with the people of Edo State.

He acknowledged the governor’s contributions to fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development in the state and urges him to sustain the tempo.

The Nigerian leader prayed for Governor Okpebholo’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength as he steers the affairs of Edo State and contributes to Nigeria’s growth and progress for years to come.

Post Views: 15