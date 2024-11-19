President Tinubu re-designates Sunday Dare, Daniel Bwala

President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House Media and Communications Team: Sunday Dare and Daniel Bwala.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known to newsmen on Monday in a statement.

The statement came shortly after Bwala told State House Correspondents on Monday that he was appointed to replace Ajuri Ngelale, the former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The statement by Onanuga, which said the re-designation was “to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery”, said Dare, hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, is now Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

For Bwala, announced as Special Adviser Media and Public Communication, he has been re-designated as the Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

Onanuga added: “These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.

“Instead, all the three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

“This approach aims to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements.”

