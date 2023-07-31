President Tinubu promises salary increase for civil servants

828 828

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised a salary increase for civil servants.

He said this in a nationwide address to Nigerians on Monday ahead of a strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday.

According to President Tinubu, the increase in salary will become effective once the government comes to an agreement with Organised Labour.

The President said: “In the same vein, we are also working in collaboration with the Labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming.

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provision for it for immediate implementation.”

President Tinubu used the opportunity of the address to salute employee in the Organised Private Sector who have already increased salary following the increase in cost of living occasioned by the new policies of the government.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to salute many private employers in the Organised Private Sector who have already implemented general salary review for employees.”