President Tinubu prays at Dodan Barracks Praying Ground

President Bola Tinubu has joined other Nigerian Muslims to perform the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks Praying Ground in Lagos.

The President was accompanied to the praying ground by some of his top aides and allies for the prayers on Wednesday.

Among them were Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser; Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President; and Babatunde Fashola, a former Lagos State Governor.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Suleiman Abu-Nolah, said the festivity promotes the culture of sacrifice, unity and tolerance among the Muslim faithful.

Abu-Nolah said: “The religion does not permit the practice of selfishness, intolerance or sectionalism.

“We should use the occasion to reflect on the various challenges facing the country and use it to rectify whatever is our challenge through prayer to God Almighty.”

The Chief Imam prayed for the continued peace, progress and stability of Nigeria and called on all Nigerians to imbibe the values of Prophet Ibrahim.

Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the wellbeing of the country.

Hamzat said: “We must sacrifice for the nation because praying and loving is part of our duty as citizens because it is what will make the nation great.”

Gbajabiamila, in his speech, said the President would continue to give hope to Nigerians by continuing to implement people-oriented policies.

He said that President Tinubu would need the prayers of Nigerians to continue the various initiatives towards turning the country into the dream of our founding fathers.

He said: “As the President returns Abuja, he will need your prayers and as he moves to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, he will also need your prayers.

“The weight of the task is daunting, but with the prayers and support of all Nigerians, the President will surely surmount them.”