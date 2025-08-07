President Tinubu nominates CEO, Commissioners for NERC

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and two commissioners for the Federal Government agency.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday.

According to Onanuga, Engr. Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer and administrator, with a PhD in Strategic Management, among other qualifications.

The two commissioners nominated by President Tinubu for the NERC are Abubakar Yusuf, Commissioner of Consumer Affairs, and Dr, Fouad Olayinka Animashun, Commissioner of Finance and Management Services.

All nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

However, to avoid a leadership vacuum in the critical regulatory agency, the President directed that Engr. Ramat assumes office in acting capacity pending his screening by the Senate, as stipulated by the law.

Tinubu urged the new appointees to use their knowledge and experience to discharge their functions and work assiduously to advance the administration’s power sector vision.

Post Views: 19