President Tinubu mourns Iyalode Alaba Lawson

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Abuja expressed grief over the passing of Iyalode Alaba Lawson.
Tinubu’s message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.
He described Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.
“Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest.”
Iyalode Lawson was the former president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).