President Tinubu mourns former Chief of Army Staff

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the Alli family and the Nigerian Army over the passing of Major General Chris Alli (retd), a former Chief of Army Staff, who died on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Major General Alli was the Chief of Army Staff from 1993 to 1994 when he retired from service.

In his message, President Tinubu described the passing of the former Chief of Army Staff as a painful loss, saying he served his country faithfully.

He said: “I condole with the Alli family and the Nigerian Army over the sad loss of the former Chief of Army Staff. He served his country with honour and retired meritoriously.

“May the Almighty God rest his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear the huge void.”

Major General Alli held other important positions in the Nigerian Army such as the Director of Military Intelligence before his elevation to Chief of Army Staff.