President Tinubu mourns death of former Deputy Governor

President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to the people of Plateau State and Governor Caleb Muftwang on the passing of Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, a former Deputy Governor of the state.

The former Deputy Governor, a renowned academic and former University of Jos Vice Chancellor, died on Sunday at the age of 74.

From 2015 to 2023, he was deputy to the former Governor of the state, Senator Simon Lalong.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, praised the late professor for his commitment to Plateau State and for partnering with Lalong in its development during their eight-year tenure.

Also Read:

The President also acknowledged Tyoden’s outstanding contributions to academia as a respected professor of Political Science.

While commiserating with Tyoden’s family, particularly his wife, Abigail, and children, the people of the state, and Governor Muftwang, President Tinubu prayed for a peaceful repose of Prof. Tyoden’s soul.

He also prayed for strength and comfort for the Tyoden family and peace and stability in the state.

Post Views: 7