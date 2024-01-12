President Tinubu mourns Ambassador Ogunsulire

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the Ogunsulire family over the passing of Ambassador Omotayo Ogunsulire.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this on Thursday in a statement.

Ambassador Ogunsulire, who passed away at the age of 93, was one of the first 12 young men recruited into the Ministry of External Affairs in 1957.

Also Read:

He was a diplomat with specialisation on Francophone affairs.

He served in France and several Francophone African countries.

The late ambassador also served several Nigerian heads of state from Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa to Generals Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Mohammed and Olusegun Obasanjo before retiring in 1976 to join the United Bank for Africa.

Ngelale said in the statement: “The President mourns this illustrious son of Nigeria and founding member of the nation’s diplomatic establishment.

“President Tinubu extols the professionalism and dedication to service of the late diplomat, describing him as one of the finest envoys of Nigeria.

“While condoling with the family of the late ambassador, the President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed.”