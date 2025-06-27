President Tinubu meets Wike, Fubara, Rivers lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu has met with suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and members of the assembly, Channels Television is reporting.

According to the awards winning television station, the meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, took place after another one between Amaewhule and Fubara.

At the meeting on Thursday night, the President was reported to have reconciled the parties in the dispute that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in the state in March.

Fubara was said to have met in Abuja with Amaewhule before they headed to the Presidential Villa for the meeting with Tinubu.

