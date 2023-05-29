President Tinubu makes first set of appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made his first set of appointments as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The first three appointees were announced a few hours after the inauguration ceremony at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

In the appointments, Tinubu named Ambassador Kunle Adeleke as the State Chief of Protocol to the President.

He also appointed former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake, as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada, Special Adviser on Digital Media.