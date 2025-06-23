President Tinubu inaugurates 15km road in Kwali Area Council

President Bola Tinubu on Monday inaugurated the 15km A2-Pai Town Road in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The road inaugurated by President Tinubu is part of the 150 kilometres completed or ongoing across the six Area Councils since May 29, 2023.

He emphasised the importance of rural connectivity in driving national growth and prosperity.

He said: “Infrastructure means nothing if it is not developed for the benefit of the people.

“The true value of this progress lies in how it lifts lives and expands opportunity.

“And indeed, this administration will continue prioritising infrastructure development in all zones.”

The President lauded the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for prioritising rural development.

Tinubu said: “You are doing commendable work in the underserved rural areas.

“We will ensure that development is not one-sided but balanced, inclusive, and aimed at improving lives.

“The commissioning of this newly constructed road, from the A2 junction on the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway to Pai Town, is symbolic and strategic. It is symbolic because it represents Renewed Hope.

“It is strategic because it opens a new corridor for agriculture, commerce, education, and mobility—all of which are essential to strengthening our national economy from the grassroots up.”

President Tinubu called on the Pai community to take ownership of the road and preserve it for local growth.

“Let this road serve as a pathway to growth and a bridge to a better life for farmers, traders, students, and youth,” he said.

The President noted that on his way to Pai from Sheda after inaugurating 2000 tractors for mechanised farming, he observed the pressing need for grain farmers and livestock owners to establish grazing opportunities and do what is necessary to improve productivity.

Tinubu added: “We will help you.

“We will work with you.

“We will convert what used to be a liability and a source of conflict into a means of prosperity.”

Wike said 150 kilometres of roads have been completed or are in progress across all six Area Councils of the FCT since the beginning of the Tinubu administration.

He said: “This is not propaganda.

“All six emergency roads approved in the 2023 supplementary budget have been completed and commissioned.

“These roads have transformed access and connectivity for our rural populations.”

The six completed roads are the 9km Paikon-Kore-Ibwa Road in Gwagwalada Area Council; 5km Gaba-Tokulo Road in Bwari Area Council, with a two-span river bridge and the 5km Asphalt carriageway from Tipper Garage Junction to LEA Secretariat in Kuje Area Council.

Others are the 11km Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo Road in Kwali Area Council; 5km Saburi 1 & 2 Road in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC); and Aguma Palace-Radio Nigeria-New Market Road in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The Minister listed roads scheduled for commissioning later this week.

They are the 18km Karshi-Nyanya Road; 7.4km Old Ushafa Road; rehabilitation of Dutse-Lower Usman Dam; and 16.4km Dualisation of Ushafa-War College-Army Checkpoint Road.

According to Wike, these projects are vital for more than just transportation.

He added that they contribute to food security, improve security response, and support socioeconomic inclusion.

He added: With better access, isolated communities can be reached, farmers can access their farmlands, and security agencies can patrol more effectively. We encourage real farmers—not speculators—to use this infrastructure to support the government’s food security agenda.”

The Minister emphasised that the FCT Administration, under President Tinubu’s leadership, is working to expand development beyond the city centre, especially in terms of roads and electricity access.

He said: “You can give someone an appointment, but nothing happens if you don’t support them.

“You have done both, and the results are visible across the FCT.”

The traditional ruler of Pai, Sarkin Pai, Alhaji Sani Abubakar, expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his leadership and for appointing the FCT Minister.

Abubakar said: “Mr. President, we want to thank you for two things.

“One is appointing Mr. Project to the FCT because the FCT Minister has transformed how we live in rural communities.

“He is the right man for this job.

“We cannot thank you enough.

“This road has opened up many economic activities for us.

“Many of us had serious challenges transporting goods to market in the past—it hasn’t been fun.

“But now, you can see that everybody is happy.

“They have shown a large amount of appreciation for you and the Honourable Minister.

“The Minister used to say that we need leadership in this country, and you have given us that leadership.

“We want to thank you, Mr. President.

“I want to thank the Honourable Minister; he has been doing well for us, and a lot is still coming in this direction.

“We thank you, Mr. President.”

