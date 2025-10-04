President Tinubu heads to Plateau for APC National Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos on Saturday (today) for Jos, the Plateau State capital, to attend the funeral prayers in honour of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, the mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement he issued on Friday.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu will after the funeral prayers address church leaders across the North at the headquarters of the COCIN Church in Jos.

He will return to Lagos later in the day after the visit.