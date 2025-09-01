President Tinubu has been fair to all sections of Nigeria — FG

The Federal Government has said that President Bola Tinubu has been fair to all sections of Nigeria.

The position of the government followed the criticism of the Tinubu administration by a section of the North of being marginalised, with Lagos State more favoured.

Reacting to this in a detailed statement on Sunday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said this is far from the realities on ground.

In the statement, Idris showed with facts and figures the spendings and allocations to the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Minister wrote:

In the light of recent insinuations, half-truths and fake information being circulated, we find it expedient to make it abundantly clear that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been guided, at all times, by the principles of fairness, justice, and equity in the distribution of federal government projects, appointments, and opportunities across all six geopolitical zones of our country.

• Contrary to the perception being pushed in some quarters, this administration has demonstrated uncommon commitment to balanced development and inclusivity since assuming office. The distribution of capital projects under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is equitable. No region is playing a second fiddle or ignored. In addition to projects by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, all six regions now have Regional Development Commissions to re-kickstart development efforts. While the Coastal Highway courses through the South, the Badagry–Sokoto Highway, under construction, traverses majorly the North. This sense of balance runs through all the major infrastructure projects being implemented today.

Major infrastructural interventions are simultaneously ongoing across the federation—from highways and bridges to rail and power projects. The administration has secured funding for light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna states to the tune of ₦150 billion and ₦100 billion, respectively. The metroline projects in Lagos and Ogun States form part of the government’s effort to develop Nigeria’s light rail infrastructure. Collectively, these projects are expected to create over 250,000 jobs nationwide.

There is also a renewed push for the rehabilitation of the Eastern Corridor of the rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. In addition, over 1,000 primary health care centres have been rehabilitated across the country, underscoring the administration’s commitment to human capital and social infrastructure.

From verifiable data, the actual distribution of projects shows the Northwest as the biggest beneficiary:

• Northwest: ₦5.97 trillion (over 40% of approvals)

• South South: ₦2.41 trillion

• North Central: ₦1.13 trillion

• South East: ₦407 billion

• North East: ₦400 billion

• South West (excluding Lagos): ₦604 billion

Legacy Road Projects under President Tinubu:

1. Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway (750 km): 175 km ongoing in Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

2. Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway (1,068 km): 378 km ongoing in Kebbi and Sokoto sections.

3. Trans-Sahara Highway (465 km): 118 km ongoing in Ebonyi State.

4. Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Road (439 km): Being redesigned from flexible to rigid pavement for durability.

Out of the total length of these projects, the North accounts for 52% and the South for 48%.

Other Major Projects in the North:

• Sokoto–Gusau–Funtua–Zaria Road (275 km dualised, ₦824bn).

• Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Road (350 km dualised, ₦764bn).

• BUA Tax Credit Road in Jigawa, Katsina, Kano (256 km dualised).

• Zaria–Hunkuyi Road (156 km).

• Kano Northern Bypass (49 km).

• Kano–Maiduguri Road (100.9 km).

• Bama and Dikwa Roads in Borno (100 km).

• Damaturu–Maiduguri Road (110 km).

• Malando Road in Kebbi (76 km).

• Benue–9th Mile Road (250 km dualised, $958m).

• Lokoja–Okene Dualisation (86 km).

• Kaduna–Katsina Roads (Sections 1 and 2, ₦150bn).

Major Projects in the South:

• Lagos–Ibadan (8.5 km, ₦33bn).

• Lagos–Sagamu (12 km dualised).

• Oyo–Ogbomoso–Ilorin (₦146bn).

• Rehabilitation of Carter, Third Mainland, and Eko Bridges (₦120bn).

South East:

• Enugu–Onitsha Road (107 km, ₦202bn via MTN Tax Credit).

• Enugu–Onitsha Road (72 km, ₦150bn via CBC).

• Enugu–Abakaliki Road (36 km).

• 2nd Niger Bridge Access Road (17.5 km dualised, ₦175bn).

• Lokpanta–Enugu Road (61 km dualised, ₦100bn).

South South:

• Eleme–Onne Road (30 km, ₦156bn).

• Eket Bypass (9.7 km dualised, ₦76bn).

• East–West Road Section 2 (₦186bn).

• Nembe–Brass Road (₦150bn).

• Lokoja–Benin Dualisation (₦167bn).

• 2nd Niger Bridge Access Road in Delta (17 km dualised, ₦146bn).

• Bodo–Bonny Road in Rivers (35 km with 12 bridges, ₦200bn).

Beyond roads and rail, this administration has also revived the 255MW Kaduna Power Plant, advanced the AKK Gas Project, and expanded oil and gas exploration in the North with the drilling of three oil wells in the Kolmani region of Bauchi and Gombe States. Kano-Maradi rail line, inherited at 5% has received huge funding support from the government making it attain 67% within a short time.

President Tinubu is building national infrastructure, not local trophies. Lagos is rightly upgraded as Nigeria’s commercial hub, but the Northwest holds the lion’s share of approvals. This proves that all regions are receiving fair consideration.

Equity is also evident in federal appointments. President Tinubu has consistently appointed capable Nigerians from every part of the country, guided by competence and inclusivity rather than sectional considerations.

Inclusivity lies at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The establishment of five new Regional Development Commissions and the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development further illustrate the President’s determination to address Nigeria’s unique developmental needs in a manner that benefits all sections of the country.

On the whole, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not only kept faith with Nigerians but has proven himself to be a fair, pragmatic, and consequential reformer. His leadership is inclusive, his vision is unifying, and his commitment to equity and justice is unwavering. Nigerians can rest assured that under his watch, no part of this country will be left behind.

