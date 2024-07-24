President Tinubu hails Shettima’s wife on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulated the wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hajiya Nana Shettima, in commemoration of her birthday.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.
Ngelale said: “President Tinubu joins family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the wife of the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the special occasion of her birth anniversary.
“The President commends Hajiya Nana for her efforts in promoting the initiatives of government and for being a fount of support for the administration.
“The President prays for many more years filled with joy, peace, and happiness for Hajiya Nana and her family.”