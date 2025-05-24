President Tinubu hails Senator Magnus Abe at 60

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Magnus Ngei Abe, a prominent politician, lawyer, and former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, on his 60th birthday on May 24, 2025.

The celebratory message was made known by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

Senator Abe won his first election to the Senate in April 2011.

In a 2016 rerun poll, he secured another term.

Onanuga said President Tinubu in his message highlighted Abe’s contributions to the country and his commitment to promoting peace and unity not only in Rivers State but in the entire Niger Delta region.

He noted Abe’s invaluable work as Commissioner for Information and Secretary to the Government in Rivers State from 2003 to 2007.

Tinubu described him as a political ally who has continued to partner with him in his cravings for a stronger, economically viable and more united Nigeria under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Onanuga added: “As Senator Abe celebrates his 60th birthday, President Tinubu extends his warmest wishes.

“He hopes for many more years of impact and success for the Senator.”

