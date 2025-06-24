President Tinubu hails comedian Alibaba at 60

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated a popular stand-up comedian, compere, and actor, Alibaba, on his 60th birthday on June 24, 2025.

The greeting was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday.

Born Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, Alibaba hails from Agbarha-Otor in Delta State.

He began his professional career performing at corporate events and appearing on television and radio shows.

Alibaba later became known for his stage performances and rib-cracking jokes at grand state events.

In the statement by Onanuga on Tuesday, President Tinubu highlighted Alibaba’s immense contributions to the entertainment industry, describing him as a professional comic and trailblazer who transformed the industry.

Also Read:

Widely regarded as the father of stand-up comedy in Nigeria, Alibaba has helped build the industry into a vast ecosystem that contributes to the country’s GDP.

President Tinubu enjoined Alibaba to continue inspiring the younger generation of comedians to hone their skills to reach the zenith.

He wished him good health and many more years of impact in the entertainment industry.

Post Views: 18