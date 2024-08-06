President Tinubu felicitates with Sen. Daisy Danjuma

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Senator Daisy Danjuma on her birthday on August 6, 2024.

The Eagle Online recalls that the former representative of Edo South Senatorial District was born on August 6, 1952.

Senator Danjuma, who is married to a former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma, is an accomplished lawyer, entrepreneur and politician.

The 72-year-old represented Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate from 2003 to 2007.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commended the former senator for her philanthropic endeavours, providing succour to the needy and the helpless.

According to Ngelale, the President wished Lady Danjuma and her family good health, joy, and happiness.

